Newspaper headlines: Windrush 'betrayal' and 'Labour fury' over anti-Semitism

By BBC News Staff
  • 18 April 2018
Image caption The i leads with the prime minister's apology to Caribbean leaders over members of the Windrush generation who have been threatened with deportation, because they could not prove their immigration status.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the Home Office officials have admitted shredding landing cards that recorded when migrants arrived in Britain. It's "the New Betrayal", says the paper's headline, adding that the documents could have helped members of the Windrush generation threatened with deportation.
Image caption "Enough is enough: Labour fury at Corbyn over anti-Semitism," says the Daily Telegraph, which leads with the Commons debate into anti-Semitism. Labour MPs criticised Jeremy Corbyn over his handling of the issue, the paper says.
Image caption The Times also leads on the Commons debate, saying tensions in Labour were rising over the issue of anti-Semitism. It says three of Labour's Jewish MPs received standing ovations in the Commons after they spoke about their own experience of anti-Semitic threats.
Image caption The Metro reports on the trial of Matthew Moseley, who is accused of shooting Lee Holt. The court heard Mr Moseley urged his 14-year-old son to take the blame, the paper reports. Mr Moseley denies murder.
Image caption "Ant Got Off Too Lightly," says the headline of the Daily Mirror, which reports on comments from lawyer Nick Freeman - who is known as "Mr Loophole". He says TV star Ant McPartlin's £86,000 fine for drink-driving "won't inflict any pain", the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Star reports on the same story, saying the celebrity lawyer believes McPartlin should have faced more serious charges.
Image caption The Financial Times says the pound hit a post-EU referendum high against the US dollar on Tuesday. It reached $1.4376, the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Express reports on the Treasury's comments that Britain is "booming". It uses wage growth and employment figures to take aim at former Chancellor George Osborne's so-called "Project Fear", which predicted economic gloom after Brexit.
Image caption The Sun leads on an interview with a grandmother who says she shot a masked man with a crossbow when he entered her house with three others. Police questioned her, but did not arrest her, the paper says.

