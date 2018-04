Image caption

The Sunday Times claims Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has had an allegation of rape against him - but five months later the Met Police are still to question him over it. The paper reports that a woman reported the allegation in November last year. But despite the force questioning Mr Elphicke under caution last month over allegations of sexual touching, police never raised the rape allegation. His lawyer said if a "credible allegation" had been made, it would be "inconceivable" that police would not have questioned him by now. The MP denies all wrongdoing.