Image caption

The FT Weekend moves the headlines away from domestic politics to the ongoing trade stand-off between the Trump administration and China. It says the US has presented China with a list of hardline trade demands - including a demand that China cuts its trade surplus by £200bn, adding that the spectre of a trade war between the two countries continues to loom. It also suggests that hybrid cars such as Toyota Prius could be banned by 2040. It claims the latest clean air proposals could see up to 98% of current car models outlawed.