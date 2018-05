Image caption

One week on and the home secretary is back on the front pages - but this time, it's the latest incumbent Sajid Javid. The Mail on Sunday says two of Mr Javid's uncles have been accused of running a cash for visas scam. Khalid Abdul Hamid, 69 - who lives in Bristol - has strenuously denied the claims denouncing them as "absolutely lies" intended to smear Mr Javid. Mr Hamid said his late brother, Abdul Majeed, did arrange some student visas, but "never" cheated anyone. A spokeswoman for Mr Javid said he knew "absolutely nothing" about the claims.