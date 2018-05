Image caption

Boris Johnson has "savaged" Theresa May's plans to implemented a customs partnership post-Brexit, says the Daily Mail. The paper reports the foreign secretary said the proposal is "crazy" and would create "a whole new web of bureaucracy". According to the paper Brexit supporters fear No 10 will try to push the plan through despite it being rejected by senior ministers. Under a customs partnership the UK would collect tariffs on behalf of the EU on goods coming into the UK.