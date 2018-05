Image caption

The Daily Telegraph leads on US research into a blood test that is able to detect 10 types of cancer several years before a person falls ill. The breakthrough is being hailed as a "holy grail", it reports, with the head of the NHS saying it could be available in the UK within five years. Aidan Turner is also on its front page, and the Telegraph notes that when a similar image was used to promote the period drama in 2015, the actor took issue, declaring "it's not a stripper show".