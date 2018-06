Image caption

Jessie Wallace was an "Ender on a bender" at Saturday night's British Soap Awards, according to the Sun. The paper says the actress, who plays Kat Slater in EastEnders, was sent home "drunk" from the awards ceremony before it started - but the paper says that the show's bosses have declined to comment. Like the Mirror, the paper also mentions the Britain's Got Talent winner - known to many as "Lost Voice Guy" - and his "gags to riches" story.