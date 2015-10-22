The woman posting hundreds of offensive messages online

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Violinist highlights a decade of online abuse

Mia Matsumiya, a violinist based in Los Angeles, has taken a stand against sexual harassment and abuse online by posting screenshots of offensive messages she's received over the past decade.

She is using Instagram to highlight the violence, aggression and volume of inappropriate messages she has received, and hopes it will shine a light on online abuse of women.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans

