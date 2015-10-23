Why China is talking about the blue half of Manchester

Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Manchester has been hotly anticipated by Chinese social media users.

He's a big supporter of Manchester United, but visited Manchester City's ground instead. In fact, many were angry at what was described as an "inexplicably embarrassing" decision to visit the blue half of Manchester, and blamed it on Mr Xi's British hosts.

Video journalist: Dave Wheeler

