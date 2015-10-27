Egypt's 'Rain Man' makes small change from the floods

Media playback is unsupported on your device

There have been deaths from recent flooding in Alexandria, including reports of two people killed when electric cables made contact with flood water.

But the story of a man who charges 5 Egyptian pounds (US$0.60 or 40 pence) to ferry people across flooded streets has got Egyptians' attention online.

"Disgraceful," said one user, Sarah Elgindy, about the video. "Pull up your clothes and walk across the damned street yourselves." But others praised what he's doing. "The Egyptian man is always creative," said Nabiha Zeidan. "Don't worry about him."

Research by Mohamed Gade, BBC Monitoring

Video journalist: Olivia Crellin

