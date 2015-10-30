Why the cute 'pabebe' wave from Asia is catching on
BBC Trending What's popular and why
- 30 October 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Millions of people in the Philippines and beyond are taking pictures of themselves giving a cute little wave called the "Pabebe". But why?
More on this story from the BBC: The most popular television show you have never heard of
Video by Dave Wheeler and Robert Spencer
For more videos subscribe to BBC Trending's YouTube channel.