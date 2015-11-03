How English doctors became internet activists

By BBC Trending
  • 3 November 2015
The government in England and junior doctors are locked in a dispute over the doctors' new contract - and it's gone as far as the British Medical Association preparing to ballot its junior doctor members about industrial action.

BBC Trending meets the doctors turned hashtag activists.

Video journalist: Greg Brosnan

