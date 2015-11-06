The Gabonese police and the naked female protesters

A video of two naked, handcuffed female protesters in police custody in Gabon is being shared widely in the African country.

The story began in a street market in Gabon's capital Libreville around two weeks ago, according to local media. A group of female market vendors seem to have stripped naked, to protest against what they called police "racketeering".

"Every day they ask us for money or seize our merchandise, telling us that we are [illegally] obstructing a public route," Le Nouveau Gabon newspaper quoted one vendor as saying.

Police arrested some of the protesters. That might have been that, except that a mobile phone video began circulating this week. It shows officers bundling two of the women out of a truck into the courtyard of a police station, handling them roughly as they protest. The women are still naked.

One version has been viewed nearly 15,000 times on YouTube. Gabon has 1.5 million inhabitants.

It's not clear who posted the video, but it seems to have been shot within a police compound, and a woman can be heard laughing off-screen during the filming.

"This is very sad for our country. Do these cops not have mothers?" one viewer said in a comment online. "The person who is laughing deserves a good beating," said another. The video has sparked anger against the police and accusations on social media of police brutality.

It is not the first time African women have protested by stripping off. A group of elderly women in a village in northern Uganda did the same earlier this year as part of a long-running conflict with the government over land rights.

According to reports the two protesters in Gabon were released following the uproar over the video.

