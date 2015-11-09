Anonymous support for university chief in racism row

Image copyright AP Image caption Tim Wolfe has resigned amid criticism of how he has handled racial issues

When University of Missouri President Tim Wolfe resigned on Monday after allegations of campus racism, some students seem to have rallied behind him on an anonymous messaging app.

Yik Yak is a messaging app that many students in university campuses hang out on. It's both anonymous and location-based, meaning that only people in the immediate area can post messages - although others can view messages coming from a specific location. It's an interesting way to look at what people are posting anonymously and locally, rather than on more public forums like Twitter.

Black student groups at the University of Missouri - joined by students of other races - had been rallying against Tim Wolfe on Twitter and Facebook, calling for his resignation over what they said was systemic racism that wasn't being addressed.

But when he resigned, rather than jubilation, the main sentiment was disappointment and frustration - at least if you looked at Yik Yak. "I need to transfer," said one user. "I guess we will now see if the protesters are happy or not," said another. "I wonder how long it will be until there's another big protest." Another said sarcastically: "Thank god Tim Wolfe resigned! Racism is no longer a thing."

However, amidst the dozens of messages of support for Wolfe, a couple of people who apparently support the protests did wade in: "Wolfe resigning obviously won't end the racism, you idiots. They wanted him to resign because he failed to do anything about the instances (of alleged racist behaviour)."

Since the start of the year, there have been reports of several racially charged events at the university. In one, the president of the university's student association, who is black, said a group of men shouted racist abuse at him. There have been reports of other instances of verbal abuse, and last month a swastika was written in excrement on a dormitory wall.

The debate became national news over the weekend when African-American players on the school's American football team said they were backing the protest group Concerned Student 1950 ("1950" is a reference to the first year African-American students were admitted at the university). The players said they wouldn't play until the group's demands are met. On Twitter more than 90,000 tweets were posted using the hashtag #ConcernedStudent1950. Most were rallying cries ("We are no longer taking it. It's time to fight." tweeted an account run by a black student group) and other messages backing the protesters.

But on Yik Yak, the conversation under University of Missouri revealed a somewhat broader range of sentiment.

"I'm a huge advocate for equality, but every time I disagree with one thing about this movement I get called racist. That's not fair. People are so quick to turn down any opinion but their own."

"Black ppl.. do u guys not feel welcomed here? If you don't feel welcomed, Im sorry. I may not agree with how u do it and all the things u want BUT I want you here. I want to be friends. I want u happy"

"What has the university of Missouri done to deserve this hate from black people?!"

The anonymous nature of the Yik Yak messages makes it impossible to verify the real identities behind the messages, or determine whether they are actually students. But there were signs of some conversations going much deeper than the ones seen on Twitter. For example, there was debate about the student who embarked on hunger strike last week to protest what he called the university leadership's inaction on racial issues.

Original poster: "Honestly let's let this hunger strike kid starve. Threatening to kill yourself if you don't get your way is incredibly immature and irresponsible. If he wants to inspire other, find a different way. Threatening suicide is the wrong way to do it!"

Responder: "You're right it shouldn't have to be done but when the voices of these students aren't heard it has to come to things as drastic as a hunger strike to get the attention it deserves."

Original poster: "It should never be done! I understand he is fighting for a good cause, but I will never agree with something threatening to kill themselves if they don't get their way."

Response: "I get suicide is a touching subject trust me but he's not doing it because he's 'not getting his way' This is not an immature tantrum. It's much more than that"

There were also more pointed exchanges:

Original post: "So sad that Wolfe will lose his job because of these stupid protestors"

Response: "I don't feel sorry for rich old white men who do their job badly"

Several posters reacted to the cancellation of some classes:

"If the struggle means that my classes get cancelled, keep it up. Your annoyance is well worth getting a Monday off."

"Seriously I don't give a damn, I just want to go to class"

"Not only are we missing classes, but if this continues to get huge national attention, it could negatively impact the value of our degree."

