Nashville mayor pens ice hockey fans late excuse for work

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption The Nashville Predators are making their debut in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals

Fans of the Nashville Predators professional ice hockey team have been given special dispensation by their mascot and their mayor for being a little bleary-eyed this morning.

For the first time, the Predators are fighting it out for the sport's most prestigious trophy, the Stanley Cup, and their fans are understandably stoked.

And Mayor of Nashville Megan Barry tapped into public sentiment, excusing anyone who might turn up late to work as a result of staying up to watch the game.

On Monday night, the Nashville Predators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1, levelling the best-of-seven Stanley Cup final at 2-2. The fifth game will take place in Pittsburgh on Thursday (0100 BST on Friday).

Image copyright Twitter/@MayorMeganBarry Image caption Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has penned a note excusing Preds fans who are late to work

In a signed template letter posted to Facebook and Twitter, the mayor wrote an excuse for anyone who showed up to work late on Tuesday because they may have been "performing their civic duty last night by staying up late to watch" the game.

"So if your hard-working employee turns up a little late today, I hope you can show mercy and not throw them in the penalty box," it continued.

You might also like:

The addressee and name of the to-be-excused were left blank. But the mayor pointed out that she forgot to date the letter, making it valid for games to follow.

"If there was ever any debate about who has the best Mayor, @MayorMeganBarry just ended it," one user tweeted.

And a self-proclaimed "diehard Penguins fan" said that Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto should be "taking notes".

Image copyright Facebook

Also helping out dazed fans, Predators mascot Gnash tweeted a template of a doctor's note.

His note asks the employer to overlook the employee's lateness because "he/she is an avid Predators fan and was busy rooting the Predators on to victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night".

Get Inspired: How to get into Ice Hockey

It also detailed possible symptoms including "loss of voice, extreme elation and inability to focus on anything other than Predators hockey".

Image copyright Twitter/@Gnash00 Image caption Nashville Predators mascot Gnash also penned Preds fans a doctor's note

The mayor also shared an image of her holding a catfish alongside office staff and interns who were showing their support for the team.

A dead catfish wearing a blue hat, wrapped in a Predators towel and with a toy penguin stuffed in its mouth was thrown onto the ice by Predators fans before the start of Monday's game.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A dressed-up dead catfish was thrown onto the ice before the game

The tradition dates back to 2003 and was inspired by the Detroit Red Wings, who have thrown octopuses on the ice since 1952.

PETA has criticised the throwing of animals onto ice hockey arenas, reiterating its motto: "Animals are not ours to use for entertainment."

By the UGC and Social News team