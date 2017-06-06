Filter Bubble Britain: A Tory walks into an SNP bar...
When a young Tory politician walks into a bar devoted to Scottish independence, two social media bubbles collide in real life.
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
Reporter: Mike Wendling
