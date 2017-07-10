Why you should ignore the Jayden K Smith Facebook hoax

Image copyright Reuters

Hoax warnings about a friend request from a Facebook account which belongs to a hacker have begun spreading online.

Well-meaning users have been sharing a message which warns their friends not to accept a request from Jayden K Smith, but the message itself is the hoax.

The message asks users of the social network to pass on the information to everyone in their Facebook messenger contacts list. Some social media users have done so and inadvertently spread the lie.

One message reads: "Please tell all the contacts in your Messenger list, not to accept Jayden K Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received."

'Stop with the hate'

It's not just Facebook where the warnings have appeared. On Twitter Jayden K Smith has been used more than 4,000 times since Friday.

One twitter user posted: "I have been warned today not to accept a friendship request on Facebook or forward tweets from Jayden K Smith as he is a hacker."

Accounts sharing the name of the supposed hacker have also taken to social media to share their unfortunate connection with the hoax.

There is no evidence of any account with the name Jayden K Smith going on a mass friend-requesting mission, and requests to large amounts of unknown users is also against Facebook's terms and conditions. Any account doing so may be blocked from trying to add further friends, and accepting a Facebook friend request from a stranger will not provide hackers with access to your computer and online accounts.

Jayden jokes

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest in a string of common warnings about hacker accounts which are spread online. Past hoaxes on Facebook include warnings of names including Anwar Jitou, Linda Smith, Jason Allen, and Christopher Butterfield.

As the warning about the Smith account circulates online so does the clarification that it is untrue. Social media users have been sharing jokes to spread the message that Jayden K Smith is no one to be feared.

While this warning is being exposed as a fake, it is good practice to use caution when accepting friend requests from strangers.

Some may be out to scam you or trick you into sending personal details or by asking you to click on links that contain malware.

