Fun with MPs' portraits and photoshopping Farage

New portraits of MPs have been released as part of continuing improvements to the UK Parliament website, while former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has recommended Christopher Nolan's latest movie.

Predictably, people have been having fun with both.

The latest profile pictures of MPs were taken by the photographer Chris McAndrew, replacing some images which were taken more than 20 years ago.

The reaction on Twitter, begun by former BuzzFeed journalist Marie Le Conte, swiftly turned to imagining back stories for the politicians.

Peter Aldous is the Conservative MP for Waveney.

Rory Stewart is an awkward but well-meaning aristocrat who is engaged to the Duke's daughter before she runs off to India with Flashman. pic.twitter.com/DhEYbWw5qr — Jack Tindale (@JackTindale) July 26, 2017

Rory Stewart is the Conservative MP for Penrith and the Border.

Neil Coyle is the Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark.

Tom Brake is the Liberal Democrat MP for Carshalton and Wallington.

Carrie Barclay, editor-in-chief of the UK Parliament website commissioned the photos.

Writing in on the website's blog, she said: "I want to give greater emphasis to the human side of this big beast called Parliament.

"The photographs were taken after the MPs were sworn in earlier this year.

"90% of MPs were photographed and each sitting averaged less than a minute."

MPs react

Scottish Conservative MP Paul Masterson noted his striking resemblance to Chuck 'the Shermanator' Sherman from the American Pie films.

Something tells me my Commons portrait photo is unlikely to kill off the Shermanator nickname I've carried around since high school pic.twitter.com/XmgCb3XXn2 — Paul Masterton MP (@PM4EastRen) July 26, 2017

Conservative Sir Edward Leigh MP was grateful for a more accurate photograph.

Jonathan Reynolds MP joined in the game, sharing the portrait of his colleague Alan Campbell's.

Farage's Dunkirk spirit

And on Tuesday the UKIP MEP evangelised on Twitter about newly-released World War Two film Dunkirk.

However, a quick digital adjustment to the image proved irresistible to some people.

By UGC and Social News team.