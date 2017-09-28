Muslim woman 'touched' by anonymous gift

Image copyright Sheza Hasan Image caption The handmade dolls were left outside Sheza Hasan's house

A Muslim woman from Ontario, Canada, has thanked the mystery person who gifted her 25 hijab-wearing dolls.

Sheza Hasan was returning home when she discovered a box, with a note, by her doorstep.

Inside the "super sweet package" she discovered the dolls, all wearing headscarves.

Ms Hasan posted a picture of the surprise gift on Facebook, where it has been shared widely and attracted the attention of the world's media.

"Some gestures touch you deep into your soul," she wrote.

"A wonderful soul anonymously dropped off this super sweet package on my porch.

"On the package was a sweet little note to tell me that she noticed that there aren't too many hijabi dolls out there so she made 25 of them for us," Ms Hasan said.

Image copyright Sheza Hasan Image caption The note accompanying the package explained the inspiration for the gifts

"This warmed my heart and reminded me that there are always more good people out there than the other kind," she continued.

"When being ourselves - a seemingly simple idea - seems like the toughest thing to accomplish, gestures like this reach out to us and provide the strength we need to carry on."

Image copyright Sheza Hasan Image caption Sheza Hasan, left, pictured with her family

Ms Hasan's story has been shared thousands of times on social media and covered by CBC in Canada.

"The response has been beyond what I could have ever imagined," she said in a follow-up post.

"Sitting in front of the camera or being in the spotlight is really difficult for me."

"It is my sincere hope that seeing a Muslim woman speak for herself on TV softens people's hearts and changes their perception of who we are."

You might also like:

Most of all, though, Ms Hasan said she wanted to thank the anonymous person who had made the dolls and left the gift.

"I don't think you can ever imagine how profound your gift is for the community," she said.

"It would be exemplary for others to see and be inspired by you.

"I humbly request for you to reach out to me."

By UGC and Social News team