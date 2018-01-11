Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The rape and murder of eight-year-old Zainab sparked outrage in Pakistan

The rape and murder of Zainab, an eight-year-old girl from Pakistan, has sparked an outpouring of rage and grief online.

While the story has triggered angry demonstrations on the streets, more than half a million social media users have rallied around the hashtag #JusticeForZainab to call for action to be taken by the authorities, and to discuss the wider problem of sexual assault and the murder of children.

The body of the young girl was found in a rubbish dump in the city of Kasur, in the Punjab province, several days after her disappearance.

At time of writing, #JusticeForZainab has been used over 600,000 times on Twitter since 9 January and variations of the hashtag have been used more than 30,000 times on public Instagram posts in the same period.

The hashtag began trending around the world as the news of the attack came to light, and received more attention after two protesters were killed by police.

While much of the reaction expresses horror and sadness, the origins of the hashtag seem to be political.

#JusticeForZainab was first used by activists for the opposition party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT). The party is fiercely opposed the the ruling Pakistan Muslim League who control the Punjab province.

PAT campaigner @AtiqRehmanPAT was among the first to tweet the hashtag at 16:33 GMT on 9 January, saying the girl was "brutally abused and then silenced forever."

Skip Twitter post by @AtiqRehmanPAT قصور کے محترم محمد امین انصاری صاحب کی ننھی بیٹی 7 سالہ زینب کو نامعلوم افراد نے درندگی کا شکار بنا کر ابدی نیند سلا دیا گیا۔7سالہ زینب کو 4 روز قبل گھر کے باہر سے اغوا کیا گیا تھا اور زیادتی کے بعد گلا دباکر ہلاک کردیا گیا#JusticeForZainab@SajidBhattiPAT @AnjumKiani pic.twitter.com/FdY0x9bf2w — Atiq ur Rehman (@AtiqRehmanPAT) January 9, 2018 Report

The hashtag has since been used by many political activists to deride the perceived failings of the local authorities, given the spate of abductions, sexual assaults and killings in the area, which have included 12 similar murders in the past two years.

Some used the hashtag to highlight other cases of sexual assault and murder against young children that have not received the same level of attention.

Skip Twitter post by @jawadibf #JusticeForZainab

What the Hell is Going On?

Raped and Murdered in the past 6 months

Emaan Fatima 4.5 years old

Fouzia 11 years old

Noor Fatima 5.5 years old

Ayesha Asif 5 years old

Laiba 9 years old

Sana Umar 7 years old

Kainaat Batool 5 years old

and now Zainab 7 years old — Jawad Ahmad (@jawadibf) January 11, 2018 Report

Zainab's parents have been willing to engage with the media and the growth of the hashtag has been propelled by well-known figures posting about Zainab.

A number of Pakistani celebrities expressed their sadness over the incident, including professional cricketer Shadab Khan who said, "Zainab's tragedy is humanity's tragedy."

Skip Twitter post by @76Shadabkhan My heart goes out to Zainab and her family. It is important to address these issues and bring the people responsible to justice. We must stand united as society against such barbaric crimes. #JusticeForZainab — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 10, 2018 Report

The story has made an impact around the world, with social media users in various countries discussing the death of Zainab.

Prominent human rights campaigner and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to call for the authorities to take action. Her tweet is the most retweeted use of #JusticeForZainab.

Skip Twitter post by @Malala Heartbroken to hear about Zainab - a 7 year old child abused and brutally killed in Kasur, Pakistan. This has to stop. Gov and the concerned authorities must take action. #JusticeForZainab — Malala (@Malala) January 10, 2018 Report

The hashtag has also started conversations around the role of gender in Pakistan. Karachi-based journalist Faizan Lakhani suggested people reflect on the upbringing of young boys.

Skip Twitter post by @faizanlakhani We always talk about upbringing and protection of our daughters, may be it’s time for us to stress on raising our sons right too. The Kasur incident is reflection of our failure as society. #JusticeForZainab — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) January 9, 2018 Report

The Muslim Women's Network, based in the UK, argued: "To truly achieve a world free from abuse, we need to tackle all forms of patriarchal/misogynist attitudes & promote equality/ justice through positive actions."

Skip Twitter post by @MuslimWomenUK Sadly Zainab is one of many victims who have been abused, raped & killed. To truly achieve a world free from abuse, we need to tackle all forms of patriarchal/misogynist attitudes & promote equality/ justice through positive actions (not just through words). #JusticeForZainab — MWNUK (@MuslimWomenUK) January 11, 2018 Report

Many of the posts include a photo of the seven-year-old wearing a pink jacket and sparkly yellow jumper. However, some on Instagram are posting photographs of themselves with tape over their mouths and sings demanding justice for Zainab.