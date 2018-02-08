No longer all the president's men

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The original photograph taken in 2017 by Jonathan Ernst

A picture of Rob Porter, one of President Trump's top aides until he resigned from his White House role on Wednesday, and his former colleagues has resurfaced on social media.

The picture, eagle-eyed Twitter users were keen to point out, features Corey Lewandowski, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, Anthony Scaramucci and Sebastian Gorka, all now ex-White House employees.

Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst took the photo in 2017 at an event for veterans in Ohio. However, in December 2017 Twitter user @nycsouthpaw used the photo after former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman left the White House.

Following Porter's resignation @nysouthpaw shared his previous tweet adding that in December he had not realised the departing White House staff secretary was also in the photo.

(In December, I didn't know the blurry dude in back was Rob Porter, whose chair is empty now too) — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 7, 2018

Twitter users were quick to realise everyone in the picture had either resigned or been sacked and a meme was born.

Most of the former advisors in the picture are now working as pundits.

David Plouffe and Jon Favreau, President Barack Obama's former advisors, posted a picture of themselves, noting that Favreau now presents a popular podcast.

Little did I know back then that one day, with a lot of work and a little luck, I'd be one of America's top salespeople for the country's leading home-cooking meal delivery service. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 7, 2018

Trump's former employees

Corey Lewandowski, who featured prominently in the picture, served as Donald Trump's election campaign manager. He was the first person in the picture to be removed from Trump's inner circle. He was sacked in June 2016.

Next is Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications chief. He lasted only ten days on the podium and was sacked last July after a number of incidents including criticising his colleagues to reporters.

London-born Sebastian Gorka worked as deputy national security adviser. He left his post in August 2017, a week after his ally, ultra-conservative chief strategist Steve Bannon, was fired.

Omarosa Manigault Newman left her White House post as director of communications for the office of public liaison in December 2017. She denied reports that she tried to storm the White House residence.

Last to go was Porter, he resigned from his role as the White House staff secretary after his two ex-wives' allegations of domestic abuse went public.

In a 2017 interview, Mr Ernst described the moment when he took the photo and why he never expected it to resurface in this way.

"When I raised my camera and back-pedalled ahead of the group to take this image Lewandowski gave me a hello and pointed right into the lens.

"I liked the photo, but had no idea it would go a little bit viral, especially since Scaramucci, who was the biggest mover and shaker that week, was hidden back in the pack."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Of those pictured only the president and vice president are still in the White House

It is not the first time that people noticed a photograph that showed how Trump's inner circle has been depleted since he was sworn into office in January 2017.

Most of the people in the picture above, apart from Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence have either been sacked or resigned from their White House roles. @bristimath2013 explains it like this: