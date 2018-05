Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A social media star... in North Korea

Photographer Aram Pan runs a social media project called DPRK360, documenting a mostly unseen side of North Korea. But is it the whole picture?

Hear more on BBC Trending radio: North Korea's YouTube Stars

Video journalist: Natalia Zuo

