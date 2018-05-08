Business
Audi admits more diesel emission problems
The German carmaker says another 60,000 diesel engine A6 and A7 models have emission software issues.
Drugmakers agree £46bn takeover deal
Irish firm Shire is to be bought by Japan's Takeda as the two sides finally agree the deal's terms.
Live Oil sinks after Trump Iran doubts
Crude futures prices dive after a report that US President Donald Trump may not quickly impose Iran sanctions.
Walmart close to deal for India's Flipkart
- 7 May 2018
Nestle pays Starbucks $7.1bn to sell coffee
- 7 May 2018
Virgin Money receives bid from rival CYBG
RBS boss says branch closures necessary
- 8 May 2018
Call for taxes to heal generational divide
- 8 May 2018
Wet wipes could face wipe-out
- 8 May 2018
Is Australia running out of petrol?
- 7 May 2018
Vanilla price rise hits ice-cream makers
- 7 May 2018
Journalists quit after newspaper sale
- 7 May 2018
Ice cream makers struggle with soaring vanilla prices
- 7 May 2018
Sea giants do battle
Huge gas extraction vessels race to begin production
Some of the world's strangest strikes
As Japanese bus drivers refuse to take fares, here are some of the world's most unusual strikes.
- 6 May 2018
New kids on the block
Is football ready to embrace the Bitcoin world?
- 4 May 2018
Sand into soil
The innovation turning deserts into farmland
- 4 May 2018
Canada First?
Why Canada aims for a new US trade deal
- 3 May 2018
Hazard warning
Why do young workers have so many injuries?
- 2 May 2018
Tax on pensioners proposed to heal inter-generational divide
A report proposes giving 25-year-olds £10,000 and taxing pensioners to spend more on the young and NHS.
Will 'bigger is better' approach work for Sainsbury's?
Sainsbury's thinks its Asda takeover will help it compete with the discounters, but integrating the two businesses will be a mammoth task.
Why a US-China trade war could hurt Asia
The BBC's Karishma Vaswani explains how countries in Asia could end up taking a direct hit from US tariffs.
Global Trade
How it is changing the world around us
- 4 January 2018
Technology of Business
- 4 January 2018
The Boss
- 4 January 2018
Global Car Industry
- 4 January 2018
