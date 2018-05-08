Business

Audi admits more diesel emission problems

A hose for an emission test is fixed in the exhaust pipe of a Volkswagen Golf 2 litre diesel car at the Technical Inspection Agency in Ludwigsburg, southwestern Germany, on August 7, 2017

The German carmaker says another 60,000 diesel engine A6 and A7 models have emission software issues.

Our Experts

Tax on pensioners proposed to heal inter-generational divide

A report proposes giving 25-year-olds £10,000 and taxing pensioners to spend more on the young and NHS.

8 May 2018
Kamal Ahmed Economics editor

Will 'bigger is better' approach work for Sainsbury's?

Sainsbury's thinks its Asda takeover will help it compete with the discounters, but integrating the two businesses will be a mammoth task.

30 April 2018
Simon Jack Business editor

Why a US-China trade war could hurt Asia

The BBC's Karishma Vaswani explains how countries in Asia could end up taking a direct hit from US tariffs.

1 May 2018
Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent

