Global education

Good with food

Can upmarket restaurants and top chefs also win a competition for social activism?

  • 25 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Digital exam angst

Can you really revise while chatting online? Is it possible to learn at the same time as being on social media and watching videos?

  • 18 April 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

JK Rowling's happy ending for orphans

The Harry Potter author is running an international campaign to stop children being isolated in poor-quality orphanages.

  • 11 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Seeing a better future

Billions of people in poorer countries are being held back by a lack of affordable glasses.

  • 4 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Going home

Malala returns to Pakistan for first time

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section Asia

World's toughest place to study?

  • 28 March 2018
  • From the section Business

US segregation case schoolgirl dies at 76

Teaching men to prevent sexual violence

  • 20 March 2018
  • From the section Business

UK teacher wins global best teacher prize

School shooting survivors reject guns for teachers

The hidden aid sent back by migrant workers

  • 14 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Lessons delivered by boat, taxi and truck

  • 7 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Kenyan film school takes on Hollywood for an Oscar

  • 1 March 2018
  • From the section Business

'Counting every school shooting so it never seems normal'

  • 21 February 2018
  • From the section Business

'No school until the age of 17'... then a PhD

  • 14 February 2018
  • From the section Business

Going to sleep is more creative than you think

  • 7 February 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Keeping girls in education and not early marriage

  • 31 January 2018
  • From the section Business

England and US withdraw schools from tests in tolerance

  • 24 January 2018
  • From the section Business

UK university could access European funds post-Brexit

  • 17 January 2018
  • From the section Business

University ambitions for South Africa's township

  • 10 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Liberia's controversial school experiment

  • 3 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Sesame Street to help teach Syrian refugees

Helping to keep girls in India in school

  • 20 December 2017
  • From the section Business

Egyptian mummy's secrets revealed by hi-tech laboratory

  • 6 December 2017
  • From the section Business

The nursery in Amsterdam's red-light district

  • 29 November 2017
  • From the section Business

Global league tables

PIRLS tests: Russia top, N. Ireland and England in top 10

Pisa tests: Singapore first place in school rankings

TIMSS tests: Singapore tops global maths rankings

Canadian winner of world's best teacher

Other stories

Getting in touch