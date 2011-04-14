What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Angry protesters have greeted BP's leading executives at the oil giant's first annual general meeting since the disastrous Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Fishermen from the US, trade unionists and other protesters gathered outside at the meeting in London to voice concerns over safety and boardroom bonuses. Institutional investors are also expected to express displeasure at BP's dealings in Russia.

Meanwhile, BP and Russia's Rosneft have extended the deadline for their planned £10bn share swap by a month.

Commodities trading giant Glencore has announced its intention to raise $9bn-$11bn on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The Swiss firm said it would issue between 15% and 20% of its share capital, which could value the company at up to $73bn.

Sony Corporation has said it is considering shutting down some of its company premises in Japan because of the continuing power shortages following the recent earthquake and tsunami.

Motorola and Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei have settled their dispute over trade secrets. Huawei had objected to the sale of one of Motorola's business units, Motorola Solutions, to Nokia, saying the deal may see some of its trade secrets ending up with its competitor. Motorola said it had agreed to pay an unspecified transfer fee to Huawei as a part of the settlement.

MGM Resorts International has reached a deal with its partner Pansy Ho to take a controlling stake in their Macau casino joint venture. They have also agreed to a share flotation on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Pansy Ho is the daughter of Macau mogul Stanley Ho, the largest casino operator in Macau.

The leaders of the so-called Bric emerging economies have called for greater influence, including Russia's speedy entry to the World Trade Organization. The grouping, made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China, also called for a broader-based international reserve currency system. South Africa attended the group's annual summit for the first time.

In the UK, consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser announced that Bart Becht would step down as chief executive in September before retiring next year. He will be replaced by Rakesh Kapoor, who has been at the firm for 25 years. Mr Becht is one of the best-paid bosses of any publicly-listed company in the world - in 2009, he earned £93m ($152m). Shares in Reckitt fell almost 7% following the announcement.

Later on Thursday, investors' attention will turn to technology giant Google's first quarter results, the first set of figures released under new boss Larry Page since his return to the helm this month.