Morning business round-up: Eurozone debt crisis

What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Concerns over the eurozone debt crisis continue as French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said Europe needs to send "strong message" that it will act decisively to contain the Greek debt crisis

He said Thursday's summit of European leaders should pave the way for further assistance to the debt-ridden country.

Sales and passenger numbers at Eurostar grew in the first half of the year, boosted by a rise in US travellers.

Revenue in the six months to June rose 4% on a year ago to £421m. Passenger numbers increased by 3% to 4.7 million.

And the London Stock Exchange, which recently failed in a bid to merge with its Toronto counterpart TMX, has reported a 14% rise in revenue in its first financial quarter.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Business headlines

In Asia, Chinese state oil company CNOOC has agreed to buy Canadian oil sands producer OPTI for $2.1bn (£1.3bn).

The deal - which must be approved by regulators - is the latest move by state-run Chinese firms to buy stakes in North American oil producers.

BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, has reported a rise in coal output but said that flooding continues to affect production.

Northeastern parts of Australia, where most of BHP's coal is mined, saw record floods earlier this year.

On the BBC World Service's Business Daily radio programme, Wednesday's show asks if Rupert Murdoch is capable of still running a global business empire.