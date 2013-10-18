Fuel bills and tariffs: Ofgem's proposed changes

In October 2012, the government's energy watchdog Ofgem proposed major changes to the different tariffs that companies can offer their customers. Ofgem says the changes, which include limiting tariffs to four per supplier and telling consumers if they were on the cheapest rate, would make paying for gas and electricity fairer and clearer. Explore our sample bill to find out what would change under the proposed measures, which some energy firms have already implemented.