What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Spain has threatened retaliation against Argentina over the forced nationalisation of oil firm YPF, raising the prospect of a trade war between the nations.

YPF's controlling stake, owned by Spain's Repsol, was seized by President Cristina Fernandez's government.

YPF's debt was also downgraded.

Europe's biggest brewer, Heineken, sold more beer than had been expected in the first three months of the year, but was hit by higher costs.

It sold 4.7% more beer by volume in the first quarter than it had in the first quarter of 2011.

HSBC is to raise money in London in the the yuan, becoming the first business to do so outside mainland China or Hong Kong.

Chancellor George Osborne says it is a step towards London being the top Western trading hub in the currency.

Overnight, Apple and Samsung have agreed to meet in a bid to resolve a patent case between the two in a California court.

This was after a US judge ordered the firms to participate in a settlement conference led by a magistrate judge.

And struggling Internet firm Yahoo has seen its profit climb 28% in the first three months of the year.

The California-based firm reported net income of $286m on revenue of around $1.08bn in the quarter.

In Asia, property prices in China fell for a sixth consecutive month amid government efforts to control prices and curb speculation.

New home prices in 46 out of 70 Chinese cities fell between February and March.

Japan's Toshiba Corporation agreed to buy IBM's point-of-sale (POS) business in a deal worth $850m (£534m; 649m euros).

POS systems are used by retailers to process transactions, manage inventories and analyse sales and consumer data.

And in the UK, Tesco said it will invest £1bn in its UK business this year in an attempt to revive its flagging domestic operation.

UK unemployment, meanwhile, has registered its first fall since last Spring.

Unemployment fell by 35,000 to 2.65 million over the December-to-February period, according to the Office for National Statistics.

And Paul Tucker, a deputy governor of the Bank of England, said that UK inflation may stay above 3% during the rest of this year.

Mr Tucker said the short-term resilience of inflation was "bad news".

