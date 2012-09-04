Business

Monitise losses fall as firm secures Bank of China deal

  • 4 September 2012
Monitise provides mobile payments technology
Mobile payments firm Monitise has narrowed its losses for the year to £16.9m and doubled revenues to £36.1m.

The firm, which provides mobile payments technology for Visa and most of the UK high street banks, also said it has secured a deal with the Bank of China.

It will help the Hong Kong-based lender to launch mobile payment services.

Monitise expects revenues to double again in 2013 to at least £70m.

Monitise, which lost £17.2m in the previous financial year, has seen its revenues double for the past three years.

Group chief executive Alastair Lukies said the firm's order book, which stood at £110m at the end of June, was "very robust".

"We are focused on delivering profitability earlier than expected," he added.

