Prince George coins cost up to £50,000, says the Royal Mint

Commemorative coins marking the christening of Prince George will be priced at between £13 and £50,000, the Royal Mint has announced.

Twenty-two of the most expensive coins will be struck containing a kilogramme of fine gold each. A range of coins at different prices is being struck.

It is the first time that a royal christening has been marked with coins.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son will be christened on 23 October, just over three months after his birth.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, will perform the christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.

Image caption The coin is being struck at the Royal Mint's headquarters at Llantrisant

Lilies

The prince, who was born on 22 July at St Mary's Hospital in London, is third in line to the throne.

The coins are starting to be struck on Tuesday at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

They feature a lily font from the Tower of London, which has links with royal christenings.

The inscription is flanked by two harp-playing cherubs. The motto at the foot of the coin is the traditional "Dieu et mon droit" or "God and my right", which is the motto of Prince George's great grandmother, the Queen.

The prince has already had coins minted in his honour. The Royal Mint gave away 2,013 silver pennies to babies born on the same day as the duke and duchess's son.