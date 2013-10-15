Haribo boss Hans Riegel dies at 90

Image caption Haribo is famous for its gummi bears

The boss of German gummi bear maker Haribo has died aged 90.

Hans Riegel, the son of the sweet maker's founder, died of heart failure in Bonn, the company said in a statement.

Mr Riegel was in charge of marketing and distribution for Haribo and invented its "kids and adults love it so" slogan.

Mr Riegel inherited the firm from his father in 1946 and built it up into a firm that now employs 6,000 people.

The company, which also makes sweets in the shape of cola bottles, jelly beans and milk bottles, has 20 factories across Europe and an annual turnover of about $2.5bn (£1.6bn).

Haribo is derived from the founder's name and the German city where it is based - HAns RIegel, BOnn.