In pictures: Johannesburg International Motor Show
The Johannesburg International Motor Show, held every two years, is the single largest international car event in Southern Africa. It has opened to industry professionals and the media, and will open to the public on Friday. Volkswagen is among the 232 exhibitors.
Audi has said that the models it exhibits this year will focus on the "sporty" core value of the brand. The RS 4 Avant is seen here on display.
The Toyota Corolla is a perennial best-seller in South Africa. The latest version is set to go on sale in early 2014.
The event organisers expect about 250,000 visitors this year, up from 225,000 when the show was last held, in 2011.
The i8 plug-in hybrid is one of the models marking BMW's move into sustainable motoring. The production version has an average fuel efficiency of less than 2.5L/100 km (113.0mpg).
Nissan will introduce its Nismo brand (an abbreviation of Nissan Motorsport) to South Africa next year, including the 370Z and the GT-R.
Alan Mulally, chief executive of Ford, details plans for more model launches in the South African market. Car workers in South Africa recently went on strike for a month over pay, crippling the industry, but Mr Mulally said Ford remained committed to its business in the country.