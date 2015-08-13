Quick quiz: Would you make a good entrepreneur?

Do you have what it takes to successfully start a business, and grow it into a large and profitable company? Many of us have dreamed of setting up our own business, of becoming our own boss, and earning our own way in the world.

Yet for every successful entrepreneur there are far more failures. Take our two-minute biz quiz to discover our estimate of your chances.

To play the quiz tap here.

Disclaimer: This quiz doesn't predict how well any individual would be able to launch or run a business in the real world. It is based on business theory and is not a substitute for professional guidance.

How was this quiz made? The subject of entrepreneurship has a long history, but in terms of our knowledge of the characteristics of successful entrepreneurs it is still an emerging area of research. To develop this quiz we have thoroughly studied the existing literature, and worked with Brian Morgan, professor of entrepreneurship at Cardiff Metropolitan University, to focus on the psychological characteristics and managerial competences of actual entrepreneurs.

More information on setting up your own business is available from GOV.UK

By Gerry Fletcher, Robert McKenzie, Ransome Mpini, Will Smale, Nzar Tofiq and John Walton.