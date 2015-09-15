Adidas takes over from Reebok as US ice hockey sponsor

Image copyright AP

The US National Hockey League has named Adidas as its sponsor to provide kits for the league's teams.

The seven-year deal gives Adidas exclusive rights to produce kits for players along with licensed fan gear.

It will also mean Adidas provides uniforms for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

The German company takes over the rights from its subsidiary Reebok. The move is part of a company-wide effort to refocus the Adidas brands.

Adidas North America President, Mark King said: "For us [the deal] is a way to put these brands in sync."

The strategy, according to Mr King, would allow Reebok to focus more on the fitness consumer, while Adidas focused on sports and their fans.

Adidas faces competition in North America from brands like Under Armour and Nike. Nike took over from Adidas as the official supplier of kit for the National Basketball Association (NBA) after Adidas and the NBA failed to reach a renewal agreement earlier this year.

Sponsorship of the NHL will give Adidas access to a sports league with a following across the US and Canada.

Adverts considered

In 2010 Reebok moved from focusing on team sport to fitness. The brand has deals with companies like Cross-Fit and Spartan Races.

Reebok's contract to supply the NHL continues for two more years, but the league said it would consider moving Adidas' agreement forward to the 2016/2017 season.

The cost of the deal was not disclosed by Adidas or the NHL.

They also ruled out the possibility of placing adverts on team jerseys, but may still consider the option for the World Cup.

"The World Cup and other international events give us, among other things, an opportunity for experimentation," said executive director of the NHL Players Association Don Fehr.