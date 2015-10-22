Travis Perkins weighs on FTSE 100

Image copyright Getty Images

(Close): Shares in the DIY group Travis Perkins weighed on the FTSE 100 after the company issued a profits warning.

Travis Perkins shares were 6% lower at close after it said summer trading was slower than expected, and that full-year profits would be at the lower end of City expectations.

The FTSE 100 was up by 0.44%, or 27.86 points, at 6376.28.

Shares in Debenhams rose by 3.27% after the retailer reported a rise in full-year profit to £113.5m.

The company also said its chief executive, Michael Sharp, would step down in 2016 as planned, following reports that the board was planning a management shake-up.

On the broader share market, the FTSE 250, the estate agent Foxtons fell by more than 8% after it said the central London property market would take time to recover.

The company also reported an 8.8% rise in turnover to £43.5m for the three months to September.

On the currency markets, the pound fell 0.10% against the dollar to $1.5402 and gained 1.56% against the euro to €1.3811.