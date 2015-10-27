Dell's rugby-playing UK boss backs touch tournament

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Griffin is a member of the Welsh Rugby Union board

As the Rugby World Cup (RWC) ends on Saturday, a final, high-profile, window of opportunity exists for the sport to promote itself to a new audience.

It also presents a chance for firms to partner with the sport during the RWC.

Computer technology firm Dell has joined forces with a number of charities to launch a festival of touch rugby on the Thursday before the final.

The event, for disadvantaged youngsters, is intended to increase their resilience and confidence.

"We believe sport can change people's lives," says Dell UK boss Tim Griffin.

The firm is partnering sport social inclusion organisations Action for Children, Hitz Rugby, Beyond Sport and England Touch in backing the event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Griffin spoke at the recent Beyond Rugby conference

The event, which takes place at Richmond Athletic Ground on 29 October, will be competed for by teams of young people aged 14-18 from around the UK.

"This is the first year of the rugby event and we all hope it goes well," says Mr Griffin, an independent non-executive director of the Welsh Rugby Union board. "On a personal level, rugby is a passion for me."

Mr Griffin played at No 8 for the Newbridge rugby club, as well as serving as captain of Cross Keys and Monmouthshire U23s. He also represented Cardiff, Wales and British Universities in the back row.

"It is an exciting time for rugby and for Dell. Businesses have an important part to play in actively changing the lives of today's children - we have the means to provide the support and skills they need to succeed," says Mr Griffin.

On the day, charity Action for Children and Dell staff will be advising the youngsters about how to connect and seek opportunities from companies and educational establishments.

Mr Griffin was speaking to the BBC at the recent Beyond Rugby conference, part of the Beyond Sport Summit, which seeks to promote the role of rugby in bringing about positive social change worldwide.