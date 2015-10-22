Daimler sees 31% profits rise after China sales boost

Image copyright Getty Images

Carmaker Daimler has seen a big increase in profits, despite fears that China's economic slowdown would hit demand for its luxury vehicles.

Its Mercedes-Benz cars actually saw a 39% sales increase in China in the third quarter, bucking the downward economic trend.

The firm's profits in the July-to-September period rose 31% to €3.6bn.

However, net profit fell 14%, because last year's figure was flattered by asset sales.

In 2014, Daimler benefited from selling a stake in ship engine maker Rolls-Royce Power Systems Holding.

Chief financial officer Bodo Uebber said the results showed the carmaker "has the right products in the market".

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan and its SUV models made a strong contribution to Daimler's performance.

There had been fears that the Volkswagen scandal could lead customers to turn away from diesels in general.

Its competitor, fellow German carmaker VW, is facing fines and lost sales after the US Environmental Protection Agency said it had installed emissions control software that could detect when vehicles were being tested and reduce pollution levels.

However, Mr Uebber said Daimler was confident in its diesel technology.