Wall Street shares rise after good company results

(Close): Shares on Wall Street have closed higher after positive company results from McDonald's and eBay.

The Dow Jones was up 320.99 points or 1.87%, to 17,489.60.

The S&P 500 index rose 33.64 or 1.67% to 2,052.58 while the Nasdaq climbed 79.93 or 1.65% to 4,920.05.

McDonald's shares jumped 8% after the company reported its first rise in quarterly same-store sales for more than a year. It said it expects that trend to continue into this quarter.

United Airlines reported its highest profit. Shares of the company rose 2.75%.