Hamleys owners in talks to sell firm to Chinese buyer

Image copyright Getty Images

Hamleys, the 255-year-old toy retailer, is close to being sold to a Chinese women's footwear business.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, C.banner Holdings said talks to buy Hamleys were at an "advanced stage".

Reports suggest the deal could be worth £100m.

It comes during Chinese president Xi Jinping's state visit to the UK, during which around £30bn of bilateral trade deals were also expected to be signed.

That includes agreements on deals such as the development of the controversial Hinkley Point nuclear power plant.

C.banner also said it wants to develop a partnership with House of Fraser, which is owned by Chinese conglomerate Sanpower, to sell toys through the department store chain.

Hamleys is best known for its flagship shop on Regent Street in London, but has branched out to countries including India, South Africa and Saudi Arabia in recent years. It opened a store in Moscow this April.

It has changed hands frequently in the past few years. The current owners, French retailer Groupe Ludendo, bought it in 2012 for £60m.

Before that, the toy store was acquired by Iceland's retail conglomerate Baugur Group for £59m in 2003. It was then taken over by Icelandic lender Landsbanki - which was itself later nationalised - when the retailing group collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis.

Hamleys was launched as Noah's Ark in 1760 by William Hamley, a Cornishman from Bodmin, who sold tin soldiers, wooden horses and rag dolls.

In 1881, a new branch of the shop opened in Regent Street, although at a different location from the current shop.

C.banner says it is the second largest retailer of middle-to-high-end women's formal and leisure footwear in China. The business has a market capitalisation of around £536m.

In recent years the firm has branched out into the distribution of other international brands, such as French Connection.