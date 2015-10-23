FTSE rises but TalkTalk shares fall

Image copyright Getty Images

(Close): London's leading share index gained ground on Friday after China cut its main interest rate to try and arrest its economic slowdown.

The FTSE 100 closed up 67.8 points, or 1.1%, at 6,444.08.

Outside the main index, shares in TalkTalk fell 4.4% after the firm said it had been hit by a cyber-attack.

Overnight, TalkTalk said banking details and personal information of its four million UK customers could have been accessed by the cyber-attackers.

Back on the FTSE 100, shares of the DIY group Travis Perkins rallied after falling sharply on Thursday. The stock ended the day 5.1% higher after Citigroup upgraded the company to a "buy".

On the downside, education company Pearson fell 5.2% to a five-and-a-half year low as investors continued to assess its outlook following a profit warning earlier this week. Shares are now down almost 25% this week.

Another company to see its stock fall sharply was betting firm William Hill. Shares dropped by 7.9% after it said full-year profit would be at the low end of analysts' expectations.

On the currency markets, the pound was down half a cent against the dollar at $1.5340, and up more than half a cent against the euro at €1.3910.