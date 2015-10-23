US shares higher on China rate cut

Image copyright AP

(Closed): Wall Street ended the day up, following strong technology company earnings reports and a rate cut in China.

The Dow Jones gained 157.54 points, or 0.9%, to 17,646.70, while the wider S&P 500 rose 22.64 points, or 1.1%, to 2,075.15.

The Nasdaq climbed 111.82 points, or 2.3%, to 5,031.86, on the back positive tech earnings reports late on Thursday.

This is the first time the index has closed above 5,000 since August.

Shares in Microsoft surged 10% after better-than-expected results. Google owner Alphabet and Amazon also rose after strong results on Thursday.

Alphabet shares finished up 7.9%, after reaching a record of $752.50 early in the day. After the closing bell last night, it reported a 50% rise in profits to $3.98bn, helped by growth from mobile searches and YouTube users.

Similarly, Amazon rose 6.2% after it surprised investors with a profit for the second quarter in a row.

The positive results helped boost other technology shares. Apple, which will report earnings next Tuesday, closed up 3.1%.

The rate cut in China also lifted overall sentiment on the markets.

"Some of the worst fears associated with China were put to bed, at least temporarily," said Ernie Cecilia at Bryn Mawr Trust.