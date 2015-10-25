Barclays fix tech glitches after customers' problems

Image copyright Getty Images

Barclays said it is recovering from tech glitches, after customers reported difficulties accessing money in their accounts, and in making payments.

Some reported having their debit cards blocked over Saturday and Sunday.

A spokesperson told the BBC on Sunday that it was an "internal systems problem".

The bank tweeted on Saturday morning that it was "experiencing technical issues" and that these were being "investigated urgently".

In an emailed statement, Barclays said: "We can confirm that customer services are now recovering from the outage we experienced yesterday [Saturday]. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused."

On Sunday some customers said they were experiencing problems in accessing cash.

"I have been repeatedly told the issue would be fixed by 5pm yesterday (Saturday) and still this morning it's in the same situation," said one customer who contacted the BBC.

A Barclays spokesperson said that some customers complained that they were unable to withdraw cash from ATMs. Barclays said that this was not a problem with the cash machine itself, but rather a "network problem" resulting in a "tech outage".