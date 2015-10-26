WPP and TalkTalk drag London stock market lower

Image copyright Getty Images

(Close): WPP was among the biggest fallers on the London market as investors digested the advertising giant's latest trading update.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 27.06 points or 0.42% at 6,417.02.

WPP shares dropped 2.2%, despite the company saying it was on track to hit its full-year targets.

Like-for-like net sales grew by 3.3% in the third quarter, up from 2.3% in the first half of the year. Its full-year target is growth above 3%.

However, analysts said the results were slightly disappointing.

In the FTSE 250, shares in TalkTalk fell a further 12% as investors continued to shun the telecoms company in the wake of last week's cyber-attack.

At the weekend, TalkTalk chief executive Dido Harding said the attack was "smaller" than originally thought, but customers' bank account and sort code details may have been accessed.

Shares in Aberdeen Asset Management rose 2.9% following a report in the Financial Times that the company could be up for sale.

The FT said that Aberdeen's chief executive, Martin Gilbert, had begun to seek possible buyers of the business.

However, in a statement issued to the Reuters news agency, the company denied the reports.

"In his 32 years running Aberdeen, Martin Gilbert has never approached anyone, formally or informally, about buying the business," the statement said.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.3% against the dollar to $1.5361 and was barely moved against the euro at €1.3905.