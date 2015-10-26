Nestle set to resume sales of Maggi noodles in India

Image caption Maggi noodles are hugely popular in India

Swiss consumer giant Nestle has said it plans to resume sales in its Maggi noodles in November, after a food scare saw them taken off shelves.

In May, Indian food safety authorities banned the production and sale of the product after claims they contained dangerously high levels of lead.

That ban was later overturned in the Bombay High Court in August.

As well as lost sales, the impact of the scare saw Nestle cut its global growth forecast for 2015.

Sales had tumbled after laboratory tests in India revealed high lead levels in some packets of the hugely popular product.

The instant noodles arrived in India in 1983 and can be found in corner shops across the country.

Multi-national Nestle is the world's largest packaged food company.

It has 80% of India's instant noodles market, and has destroyed 400 million packets of Maggi products.

The company had said in a statement earlier this month that fresh tests, mandated by an Indian court, found the noodles to be safe, with levels of lead well below permissible limits.