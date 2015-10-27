Stocks on Wall Street close mixed

Image copyright EPA

(Close): US shares closed mixed, with investors expected to remain cautious until the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

Very few analysts believe the Fed will raise rates at the meeting, but the focus will be on whether it gives any clues as to the timing of an increase.

The Dow Jones closed 0.13% lower to 17,623 points, while the wider S&P 500 closed 0.19 lower to 2,071.2 points.

The tech-focused Nasdaq closed up 0.06% to 5034.7 points.

Shares in Apple closed down 3.2%, a day before the company is due to release its latest quarterly results.

Shares in car parts and repair company Pep Boys jumped 23% and closed just above that, after tyre firm Bridgestone said it was buying the company for $835m.