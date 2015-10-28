US stocks lower after mixed earnings reports

Image copyright Getty Images

(Close): US stocks closed lower as investors assessed mixed earnings reports and data showed durable goods orders slipped in September.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.24% lower, to 17581.43 points, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29 points, or 0.26%, to 2,065.9 points.

The Nasdaq composite index closed 0.09% lower, to 5030.15 points.

Chinese online retailer Alibaba said second-quarter sales rose 32%. The shares rose 4.01% to $79.41.

That beat analyst estimates, even though the value of goods traded grew at a slower pace.

But Ford fell 5.13% to $14.88, after reporting sharply higher quarterly profit, helped by a good performance in North America, but missed Wall Street estimates because of higher taxes.

The Federal Reserve is beginning its two-day meeting. Few analysts expect the central bank to raise interest rates because US inflation is low and the economic recovery remains uneven, but analysts will be looking to see if any clues emerge as to the timing of a rate rise.

Figures from the US Commerce Department showed orders for durable goods dropped 1.2% in September. The department also said orders fell 3% in August, an even bigger dip than first reported.