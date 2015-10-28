Nintendo's sales jump in first half of its fiscal year

Image copyright AFP Image caption Nintendo celebrated the 30th anniversary of Super Mario in September

Revenue for Japanese gaming giant Nintendo jumped in the six months to September, boosted by sales of its new Super Mario game and 3DS consoles.

Its revenue was up 19% from a year ago to 204.2bn yen ($1.7bn; £1.1bn), but net profit tumbled 20% to 11.4bn yen.

Analysts said its profit last year was inflated by a sharply weaker yen against the dollar, as it holds a large amount of dollar-denominated savings.

Nintendo returned to profit in the year to March after several years of losses.

The company has struggled in recent years to keep up with stiff competition from Sony and Microsoft for consoles, as well as consumers turning to games on smartphones.

It said about 2.3 million units of its 3DS handheld consoles were sold between April and September.

Games for mobiles

The earnings results are the first since new leader Tatsumi Kimishima took over after former chief executive Saturo Iwata died of cancer in July.

Mr Iwata was leading the push for Nintendo to start making games for mobile devices, after years of resisting calls to enter the sector in favour of focusing on its iconic consoles.

In its earnings release, the game maker gave little information on plans to make games with developer DeNA, which was announced in March.

However, it did say that a gaming app for smart devices is scheduled for release.

An update on its strategy is expected when executives meet investors on Thursday.