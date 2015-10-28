Trinity Mirror buys newspaper rival Local World

Image copyright AFP

Trinity Mirror, the owner of the Mirror newspaper, is to buy local paper publisher Local World in a deal worth £220m, making it the UK's largest regional news outlet.

Trinity Mirror will buy the 80% of Local World it does not already own, and assume its debts.

The deal gives it control of more than 200 titles.

Local World owns 83 print publications including 16 daily titles and 36 weeklies.

Local World was formed from a merger in 2012 of Daily Mail & General Trust's Northcliffe Media, and Iliffe News & Media.

Most of its titles cover the South West and Wales, London and the South East, and the Midlands and the North.

Trinity has also said it will sell some titles in Cambridge and Hertfordshire to Iliffe parent Yattendon Group for £15.8m. Yattendon owned a 21.3% stake in Local World.

More local titles could make the company more attractive to advertisers.