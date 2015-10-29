Asian markets mixed after Fed comments

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in Asia were looking for direction on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged.

Comments released by the Fed were seen as increasing the chances of a US rate rise in December.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was choppy for much of the day, eventually closing up 0.17% at 18,935.71.

After disappointing profit numbers, shares in Nintendo fell as much as 10%, also weighing on the benchmark index.

"The markets are as confused about direction as the US Federal Reserve is confused about interest rates," economist David Kuo from Motley Fool Singapore told the BBC.

"Last night's lack of clarity as to when US interest rates could rise just added more confusion into the mix."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.6% at 22,819.94, while the Shanghai Composite closed up 0.4% at 3,387.32.

Investors were awaiting the release of growth targets for the 13th Five Year Plan, expected later in the day.

Australia down

In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed down 1.28% at 5,266.90 after spending much of the day in negative territory.

The country's biggest supermarket chain, Woolworths, disappointed investors as it forecast a fall of up to 35% in net profits for the six months to December - sending its Sydney-listed shares down almost 10%.

Investor sentiment was down despite one of the country's biggest lenders, ANZ, posting a record annual cash profit of 7.2bn Australian dollars ($5.1bn; £3.34bn).

Elsewhere, South Korea's benchmark Kospi index closed down 0.41% at 2,034.16.

Shares in electronics giant Samsung closed up more than 1% after the firm reported a rise in net profit of 28% for the three months to September.

"In the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings to decline from the earlier quarter, as it does not expect the foreign exchange rate to have a positive effect," Samsung said in a statement. The company also announced a share buyback programme equivalent to $10bn.