FTSE 100 lower after disappointing results

(Close): A set of disappointing earnings reports dragged the London market lower on Thursday.

The FTSE 100 index ended the day down 42 points, or 0,65% at 6,395.80.

Shares in Barclays fell 6.3% after the bank reported a drop in third-quarter profits.

Underlying profits dropped 10% to £1.43bn for the July-to-September period, and the bank also set aside £560m for more customer refunds and litigation.

Underlying revenue rose 4% to $1.105bn, but analysts had been expecting a figure of about $1.126bn.

Shares in Shell finished down 1.5% after the oil giant reported a third-quarter loss of $6.1bn.

Shell was pushed into a loss after it took an $8.6bn charge to cover the cost of halting projects such as drilling in Alaska and the Carmon Creek oil sands project in Canada.

Smith & Nephew shares were down 4.7% after the artificial limb maker's third-quarter revenue fell short of expectations.

There was better news for BT though, with shares in the telecoms group edging up 0.2% after it reported a record number of new TV customers, helped by its Champions League football coverage.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.22% against the dollar to $1.53010 and fell 0.10% against the euro to €1.39600.